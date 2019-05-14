MedicalMarc
Their prices are outrageous. A good 10-15% higher cost for their medicine. Dispensaries control their own pricing. Comparison shop w/other dispensaries. Don't let them rip you off.
4.6
8 reviews
When I called, they were really nice and helpful as well. When I went there, they were ready to assist me with whatever help I needed. I like that they have Sunday hours too. That's a huge plus.
I would really love it if this company especially it's Farell, PA (2 miles from OH border) location would make releases in Pennsylvania. FRXHealth was given one of the very few grower/processor licenses and I feel like it's wasted on helping people in OH ¬ the state they're growing in, PA. Hope you guys start releasing stuff to your eastern neighbors!
I have no reason to go anywhere else nice staff very professional the building in and out is kept very clean the atmosphere is always cheerfull all the young lady's and gentalmen r very nolagable and helpful and palight I give them %100 .
My favorite dispensary! Totally worth the little extra drive. Their waiting room is always quite and it’s large enough to accommodate patients so they don’t have to stand outside. Helpful doesn’t even come close to describing ALL of the staff. They are incredibly friendly, helpful and fun. They are also knowledgeable. Very thoroughly explained tinctures and the edibles to me.
This dispensary is awesome! My first time going and they were all so nice and helpful even the security guard at the door was great. They have everything I could possibly imagine and the prices are GREAT! I can’t wait to go back! If you have the time, definitely check this dispensary out!
Great service..
I've been a patient at this dispensary for a while now and I love this place. They have the best prices around and run great specials. The service and experts here are unmatched. They are friendly, knowledgeable, and are willing answer any questions you may have involving your medicine or your medical card! They don't rush you out the door but instead, take their time with each patient. So from the regular stoner, to the new patient, take a deep breath and relax because you are in good hands.