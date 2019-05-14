Chef_Bronco on May 15, 2019

I've been a patient at this dispensary for a while now and I love this place. They have the best prices around and run great specials. The service and experts here are unmatched. They are friendly, knowledgeable, and are willing answer any questions you may have involving your medicine or your medical card! They don't rush you out the door but instead, take their time with each patient. So from the regular stoner, to the new patient, take a deep breath and relax because you are in good hands.