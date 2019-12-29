94 products
Veterans Discount
Veterans receive a 15% discount on all products at FRXHealth
Patient must be listed in the Ohio registry with the associated veterans designation. Our staff are happy to show patients how this can be done!
Staff picks
Jackerella 99 1/2 oz
from Buckeye Relief
19.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$13014.15
In-store only
One Drop 1/2 oz *Tier 2*
from Buckeye Relief
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$15014.15
In-store only
Chocolope *Tier 2*
from Riviera Creek
29%
THC
0.25%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet
from Hemma
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
BIO Diesel Live Resin
from Wellspring Fields
63%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$841
In-store only
Meigs County Honey *Tier 2*
from Agri-Med
24.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Chem OG Tier 2 [Hybrid]
from Firelands Scientific
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
NYC Flo *Tier 2*
from Buckeye Relief
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$150½ oz
In-store only
Kief (Hybrid) 1 g
from Buckeye Relief
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 G
In-store only
Sweetness Budder
from Wellspring Fields
60.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$801
In-store only
GMO Live Resin (Garlic Mushroom Onion)
from Wellspring Fields
68.6%
THC
8.3%
CBD
$801
In-store only
Grape Hard Candies
from Cure Ohio
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$401 EA
In-store only
Green Apple Lozenge Go-Pack
from Grow Ohio
14mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$13.51
In-store only
Soft Caramels
from Wellspring Fields
9mg
THC
7.6mg
CBD
$2090 mg
In-store only
Puffco Plus Resin Vaporizer
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 EA
In-store only
All Products
Sour Pink Grapefruit 1/2 oz. Shake [Sativa]
from Cresco Labs
16.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$85½ oz
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush 1/2 oz. Shake
from Cresco Labs
24.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Qush #12 -Vape Refill Syringe- 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
54%
THC
11.4%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Jilly Bean Vape Refill Syringe- 1gram
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Blue Blast
from Pure Ohio
19.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
Tropicana Pie
from Unknown Brand
18.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$302.8 3
In-store only
Klar
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
Purple Bomb
from Galenas
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
Blue Dream (CBD)
from Galenas
11.3%
THC
10.5%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Rainmaker *Tier 2*
from Galenas
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Jet A Tier 2
from Grow Ohio
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$170½ oz
In-store only
Miami Heat Sativa
from Firelands Scientific
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Crushed Berries
from Grow Ohio
18.45%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Grow Ohio
18.45%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Meigs County White Tahoe Cookies *Tier 2*
from Agri-Med
24.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Phog Walker *Tier 2*
from Buckeye Relief
24.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Blue Mountain Koffee *Tier 2*
from Buckeye Relief
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Trilogy *Tier 2*
from Wellspring Fields
23.77%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Magic Panda (High CBD)
from Buckeye Relief
0.4%
THC
9.5%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Burkle 1/2 oz
from Grow Ohio
14.93%
THC
0%
CBD
$15014.15
In-store only
King's Mustache T2 Indica
from Buckeye Relief
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
KOKO *Tier 2* (Hybrid)
from Buckeye Relief
24.69%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
OG Kush Butterfly Effect
from Grow Ohio
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Lemon Do-Si-Dos 1/2 oz
from Buckeye Relief
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$150½ oz
In-store only
Critical Hog *Tier 2*
from Hemma
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
123