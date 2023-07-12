DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Galileo Cannabis LLC
Albuquerque, NM
3.7(3 reviews)
3 Reviews of Galileo Cannabis LLC
3.7(3)
3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
o........z
July 12, 2023
This place was awesome! The people are awesome! The atmosphere is awesome! Great prices! Already want to go back! If you get a chance, just stop by and say hi! This will be my go to place!
p........0
June 19, 2024
Best dispensary in Albuquerque
j........8
May 21, 2024
Awfully run business. They claim to have made a mistake on my order and gave me the wrong order. I come back a week later and am told that I'm not allowed to be there because of there mistake and basically tried to extort the money out of me or I can't shop there. Never been treated this way by a company or shopped with a company who agrees they made the mistake but is telling me that I have to make it right. Discussing behavior and would give a 0 if possible Next time train your employees better. Weather or not your business gave out the wrong medication( which as a medical facility is utterly dangerous) is not my problem. How am I untrustworthy? Your company makes a mistake and expects the CUSTOMER to drive on his or her gas back to your store is asking to much. As a business you take on all responsibility. I didn't STEAL anything. Me or anyone associated with me would never shop here AGAIN. I will be filling a complaint with the cannabis control division and the NMDOH.