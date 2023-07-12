Awfully run business. They claim to have made a mistake on my order and gave me the wrong order. I come back a week later and am told that I'm not allowed to be there because of there mistake and basically tried to extort the money out of me or I can't shop there. Never been treated this way by a company or shopped with a company who agrees they made the mistake but is telling me that I have to make it right. Discussing behavior and would give a 0 if possible Next time train your employees better. Weather or not your business gave out the wrong medication( which as a medical facility is utterly dangerous) is not my problem. How am I untrustworthy? Your company makes a mistake and expects the CUSTOMER to drive on his or her gas back to your store is asking to much. As a business you take on all responsibility. I didn't STEAL anything. Me or anyone associated with me would never shop here AGAIN. I will be filling a complaint with the cannabis control division and the NMDOH.