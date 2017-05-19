JayLeeTrey on July 30, 2017

This is the place for Flint's medical patients to get literally ANYTHING you need. Just went my first time and the receptionist/budtender Kayla was amazing and did a great job explaining and showing everything they had to offer. I was blown away with everything. After going to Detroit dispensaries for so long, I feel so happy to not having to make that trip ever again. Thank You GHC!