jimr69
Stood outside with money ready to buy and no answer at the door so you lost my business
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Stood outside with money ready to buy and no answer at the door so you lost my business
This is the place for Flint's medical patients to get literally ANYTHING you need. Just went my first time and the receptionist/budtender Kayla was amazing and did a great job explaining and showing everything they had to offer. I was blown away with everything. After going to Detroit dispensaries for so long, I feel so happy to not having to make that trip ever again. Thank You GHC!
super nice place very clean enviroment
great people and that lemoncake is on point!
Nicest dispensary I've had the pleasure visiting. Had a really enjoyable experience and felt I was in good hands.
I stopped going to my old place after I found this one, veteran smoker so you know they have what anyone should need. I really love the extracts they have as well, very potent and tasty. Also a good assortment of edibles etc. Also a free pre-rolled with review and first visit plus they have great deals every day!
I've been here twice now, and both experiences were excellent. I'm new to cannabis, but both ladies were very patient with my questions and didn't make me feel dumb. I got some very helpful recs, and my quality of life has improved tremendously with the great products. Very happy!
like the free pre-rolled.
Drove a long way, and it was worth it. The young lady was awesome help. Will be going back for sure :)
Thanks for the LOVE! Can't wait to show you the new line we just picked up. Your support means the world to us : )
Wheelchair accessible with smooth surfaces from parking to inside. High quality edibles"Factory sealed". Great staff and selection.
Its always great seeing you. Thank you for your continued patronage and support. We know the drive is a long one for you and we love to hear we are worth it. See you soon!