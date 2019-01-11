Follow
Gold Bar Marijuana
360-217-8905
Fat Sack Friday
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Dank Czar & Omega flower & oil. (2) 20% off when you spend $100+. (3) 10% off when you spend $50+
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Saturday Deals
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Herbal Tech. (2) 15% off all cartridges & oil.
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Wednesday Specials!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Equinox flower. (2) 15% off all cartridges & oil.
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Rocket Thursdays!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Rocket Cannabis cartridges, oil & flower. (2) 15% off all edibles, drinks & topicals.
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Top Shelf Tuesday
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 25% off House of Cultivar flower & oil. (2) 15% off Phat Panda & Dabstract flower, oil & cartridges.
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Mt. Baker Homegrown Mondays
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
(1) 20% off Mt. Baker Flower. (2) Save 15% on the entire store.
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Get "Lifted" Sunday
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
20% off Lifted Cannabis flower & oil. Save 5% on every $20 spent. (Up to 25%)
Can't be stacked with any other discounts.
Concentrate Craziness
Buy 3 or more cartridges OR 3 or more grams of concentrates at full price receive 20% off your ENTIRE order!