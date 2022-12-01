At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe it is always a good day to have a GOOD DAY! So, we invite patients to experience the GOOD DAY FARM difference at the GOOD DAY FARM O’Fallon dispensary. Our expansive medical cannabis menu includes over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. So, please stop by to see our GOOD PEOPLE, try our GOOD CANNABIS, and make it a GOOD DAY.