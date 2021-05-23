The first time I went to a dispensary in my life I went to this one, and it was so busy, like unusually busy, and the dispensary team handled it all like such pros! I was so satisfied with my first experience that day and just like I had hoped they’re all as super as the amazing woman who helped me sign in and as painstaking as the dude who helped me decide what my best choices were when I was overwhelmed! I am most impressed by the fact that I have been helped by someone different each time I’ve been, and each time communication and understanding has been clear about what my personal needs are and in return how they best can be met. Great place.