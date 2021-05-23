DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
GOOD DAY FARM - Texarkana (CLOSED)
Texarkana, AR
4.7(15 reviews)
E........d
May 23, 2021
The first time I went to a dispensary in my life I went to this one, and it was so busy, like unusually busy, and the dispensary team handled it all like such pros! I was so satisfied with my first experience that day and just like I had hoped they’re all as super as the amazing woman who helped me sign in and as painstaking as the dude who helped me decide what my best choices were when I was overwhelmed! I am most impressed by the fact that I have been helped by someone different each time I’ve been, and each time communication and understanding has been clear about what my personal needs are and in return how they best can be met. Great place.
S........a
February 9, 2022
Always satisfied when I visit RRR. Friendly budtenders and helpful!
R........7
July 9, 2022
Very good prices very nice people.best place in texarkana
m........7
May 25, 2024
Verified Shopper
The store is awesome! The Budtenders are AWESOME! Atmosphere is great! The only thing that was not happy with is Leafly saying the THC level was higher on both flowers I got, and the prices were wrong on Leafly.
e........7
January 20, 2024
Good day Farms IS Hands down the best Dispensary in the State that I've been to.and I've been to alot.All the employees Are A+and I mean that with all my heart.They are like family to me.Tiffany,Aaron,Mia,Carrie,Etc.and everyone else.Ive had moments when I had panic attacks almost and they have calmed me and helped me so much.Not to mention The selection is great and they try to get you the very best deals for Your money.They are just all the way around AMAZING!And they may a bit smaller than some but wayyyy better and I would not consider changing my hometown for nothing.They have everything Anyone would need.Thank you so much!
k........2
April 14, 2022
make me feel like family
h........a
November 23, 2023
I was in the parking lot at one min to close. By the time I reached the door they where.closed the guard said. I drove over an hour. Rushed to make it. Even called and let them know. I was from out of town and I was rushing. Guess I am too used to my amazing guys at Suite 443. If you haven't been you should definitely go!!!!
k........m
January 24, 2020
Very nice location. Awesome Staff.
M........0
February 6, 2020
This place is awesome from the ground up. I am a first time patient and Red River Remedy made it an awesome experience. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be coming back!
S........2
January 14, 2020
I wholeheartedly recommend this shoppe. I love the friendly staff, the way the place is set up, even the location. Just a little big place with so much potential on the outskirts of town. Security, all the privacy you could ask for, quality product, knowledgeable and friendly staff, even get to see the product and sniff of the strains you're considering...Its a magical place. They've made my first few times buying my medicine a joy. I will be a return customer.
M........e
February 1, 2020
Great!
H........3
January 10, 2020
AMAZING staff! Owners are very knowledgeable and make visit very welcoming. Thanks again!
o........j
December 8, 2024
*There has been an absence of the really high potency flower. I bought my first over 30% flower, Oreoz, around the end of last month and it was short lived. Still not bad, just expected more. *(As compared to other GDF stores nationwide.)
r........n
June 27, 2021
love the people there. products are great. prices are better than the other local place. but the real treasure here is the staff. they are all always smiles and good vibes and really want to help you get what you need.
P........d
March 3, 2020
Best dispensary in the state, bar none.