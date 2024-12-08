DISPENSARY
About this dispensary
GOOD DAY FARM is excited to announce the opening of our newest location in Texarkana, Arkansas! GOOD DAY FARM Texarkana will offer an expansive menu featuring over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. GOOD DAY FARM is passionate about cannabis and dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for your needs. We can’t wait to serve the GOOD people of Texarkana. So come see us today and experience the GOOD DAY FARM difference!
4423 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR
License 00161
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
saturday
Closed
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
store Info
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
16 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - Texarkana (CLOSED)
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
