Good day Farms IS Hands down the best Dispensary in the State that I've been to.and I've been to alot.All the employees Are A+and I mean that with all my heart.They are like family to me.Tiffany,Aaron,Mia,Carrie,Etc.and everyone else.Ive had moments when I had panic attacks almost and they have calmed me and helped me so much.Not to mention The selection is great and they try to get you the very best deals for Your money.They are just all the way around AMAZING!And they may a bit smaller than some but wayyyy better and I would not consider changing my hometown for nothing.They have everything Anyone would need.Thank you so much!