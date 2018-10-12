Ambition907
Wow completely over priced for flower & all other products. I shop around although I have my go to place that I feel is five stars across the board in my opinion but I try give other places a fair shot... here the staff was rather rude, not entirely knowledgeable and the prices were way high on everything plus I like to pick how much of something I want to purchase I really don’t like only giving gram or eighth options... what if I wanted to buy a 1/2 or Oz!? I’d have to go elsewhere then I guess right??!