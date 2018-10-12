Yahyah907 on November 5, 2019

Never coming to this location again. The downtown location will have my loyalty. The big native man with glasses who checked me out on Nov 2/3 gave me rude customer service because of a new rule of showing your phone to prove your points and to redeem them. I have texts and dates on my phone when this was a new process. October 29 was when the shoe your phone for text to redeem points started. I was only explaining I had never heard of this and he snarled at me saying I need my phone to prove I’m not using someone else’s number. The supervisor who was a woman with long brunette curly hair was super nice and accompanying. Only to explain a new system was started. Please check with the big native man and review his customer service.