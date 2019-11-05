Follow
Great Northern Cannabis – Dimond
Lemon Meringue 1/8 Oz
from Alaska Rustic
17.31%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$63⅛ oz
In-store only
Katsu Kush 1/4 Oz
from Frontier Farmers
18.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Katsu Kush
Strain
$98¼ oz
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane One Gram
from Tanana Herb Co
18.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
28.39%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg One Gram
from Tanana Herb Co
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Tundra Berry One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tundra Berry
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Incredible Bulk 1/8 Oz
from Black Rapids
20.15%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Attack One Gram
from Tanana Herb Co
20.07%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Jack Attack
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Hawaii 5-0 One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
17.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hawaii 5-0
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Gorilla Dawg 1/8 Oz
from Tanana Herb Co
18.06%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Gorilla Dawg
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Incredible Bulk 1/4 Oz
from Black Rapids LLC
20.15%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$99¼ oz
In-store only
Dark Horse OG 1/8 Oz
from Alaska Rustic
17.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dark Horse OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines One Gram
from Aurora Blaze, LLC
17.18%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Frozen Tangerine
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
El Capitan One Gram
from Greatland Ganja
16.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
El Capitan
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Nikiski Strain One Gram
from Greatland Ganja
16.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Nikiski Strain
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Mimosa One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
27.17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Cherry Punch One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.83%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Mimosa 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Punch 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
22.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/4 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
Citrus Farmer 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Skunk 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
21.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1/8 Oz
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
20.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Super Skunk One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
26.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Chernobyl One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
23.73%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze One Gram
from Great Northern Cannabis
24.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Lemon Tree Wax by Good LLC
from Good LLC
66.31%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Multi-Strain Cartridges by Green Go LLC
from Green Go LLC
82.08%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$69½ g
In-store only
Multi-Strain Wax by Good LLC
from Good LLC
67.83%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Multi-Strain Wax by Babylon Company
from Babylon Company
65.81%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Aurora Haze Shatter by Cold Creek Extracts
from Cold Creek Extracts
67.38%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Aurora Haze
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Multi-Strain Shatter by Stoned Salmon Farms
from Stoned Salmon Farms
67.29%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Multi-Strain Wax by Babylon Co
from Babylon Co
68.84%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Multi-Strain
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
1234