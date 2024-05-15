Great Smoky Cannabis company delivers sovereign plant medicine from seed-to-sale. As the first operation of its kind in Cherokee, North Carolina, we proudly serve patients with access to our legal, tested, and regulated medical cannabis products. Our world-class dispensary features a unique Flower Room display, an enterprise-grade kitchen, an amazing glass shop, and 3 convenient drive-thru windows. Our expansive menu offers a wide range of items–flower, edibles, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals, and more–to be updated every Friday! For questions about products in-store, our awesome Budtenders are here to help. Online pre-orders are available as well. Come visit us in the Great Smoky Mountains to experience a special part of our community! Great Smoky Cannabis Co. is operated by Qualla Enterprises, LLC, a Tribal entity of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.