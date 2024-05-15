Great Smoky Cannabis Company
Great Smoky Cannabis Company
dispensary
Indigenous

Great Smoky Cannabis Company

Cherokee, NC
402.9 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
96 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Great Smoky Cannabis Company

Great Smoky Cannabis company delivers sovereign plant medicine from seed-to-sale. As the first operation of its kind in Cherokee, North Carolina, we proudly serve patients with access to our legal, tested, and regulated medical cannabis products. Our world-class dispensary features a unique Flower Room display, an enterprise-grade kitchen, an amazing glass shop, and 3 convenient drive-thru windows. Our expansive menu offers a wide range of items–flower, edibles, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals, and more–to be updated every Friday! For questions about products in-store, our awesome Budtenders are here to help. Online pre-orders are available as well. Come visit us in the Great Smoky Mountains to experience a special part of our community! Great Smoky Cannabis Co. is operated by Qualla Enterprises, LLC, a Tribal entity of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
91 Bingo Loop Rd , Cherokee, NC
Call 828-589-8285
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

Photos of Great Smoky Cannabis Company

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Great Smoky Cannabis Company