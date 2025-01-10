I work a very demanding 12+hrs/day and my ONLY relief is product from Green Tree and online ordering and delivery is so easy but lemme tell you about their customer service and a very special bud angel named Amy…I’m on my way home from work, I order for a certain time because I was still driving. I get a courtesy call from Amy at Green Tree and I immediately panicked cause I was still a good 20-30 out. She reassured me of my delivery time, and she even had a short but very pleasant convo with me. I needed it. I work hard and a lot of the people I deal with daily aren’t so nice lol. You guys…this Amazing Human deserves some recognition for sure! Her passion for her job shows! ❤️ as a customer, it’s felt and appreciated!