The BEST deals in town are at Green Country Bud stores today! 1st 10 patients of the day to spend $50 get another $50 on us to spend! All other patients will receive 20% off storewide all day at both locations! New products to be released and flash sales posted daily on Leafly, WeedMaps, and social media @greencountrybudyale Open 8am-8pm @ 8903 S. Yale Open 8am-7pm @ 14 N. Utica!
November is a time to give thanks and we show appreciation to our patients like no one else! The first 10 patients of the day to spend $50 (pre-tax) on Wednesday AND Friday will get another $50 from GCB to spend! Flash sales, storewide sales, new products and more on Wednesday AND Friday will be posted to our FB page @ greencountrybudyale Get to Green Country Bud- 8903 S Yale. NE corner of 91st and Yale behind QT and KEO. Open 8am-8pm Monday-Friday & 10am-8pm Saturdays.
Elevate your Thanksgiving with the **NEW** Gammy's Ganja Goodies product release only at GCB Yale store! Limited supplies available Wednesday of Gammy's Party Mix (220mg), Mini Pecan Pies (150mg), Pecan Toffee Blondies (150mg), Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffins (200mg) Pecan Sandies (200mg) along with our staples like Oreo Balls, Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cookies & more! Shop early for best selection! Open 8am-8pm @ 8903 S Yale- NE corner of 91st and Yale in the 2 story office building behind QT and KEO. Happy Thanksgiving from GCB!