Psmithtulsa on September 17, 2019

Usually, my experience here is great. The ladies that work here are usually all really nice and make helpful recommendations. But I had an issue today when I bought the Granola Funk. It was the crappiest looking "flower" I have ever gotten at a dispensary. I returned and talked to Jasmine and she switched me out for another product, but my issue was she kept insisting it was the same thing their representative buds showed. There were no buds in my bottle just little strands. I realize their weed comes prepacked and they have no way of knowing what it looks like inside before selling it but they really need to do more QA. I have bought a lot of product (mostly carts, very little flower) from this dispensary and usually have not had any issues that weren't taken care of to my satisfaction and the end result today, I ended up getting a preroll that was $3 more than the bud and she did not charge me the difference. I would have gladly paid the difference. My issue was I just felt I was treated like I was stupid or blind.