Ellazah on November 7, 2019

Green Goddess Remedies offers wonderful service and the folks there have a great depth of knowledge. The various consultants who have helped me at Green Goddess have all been extremely kind, patient and good humored. Amberly, who has helped me there several times, is incredible. She is deeply knowledgeable and a very authentic person. Despite my many questions, Amberly is always very patient and a clear communicator. I really love Green Goddess Remedies. Many shopping choices from which to choose. This is where I choose.