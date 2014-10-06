skyscam
Green Goddess Remedies and Nebadon Farms always have the best product available for their customers. The budtenders and leadership focus on serving the local community of Southwest Portland. Every staff member is courteous, knowledgeable, and ready to greet you with a smile. They carry the widest selection of every product, prerolls, edibles, gummies, concentrates, extracts, CBD, and flower. The flower is nearly all grown by their own farm, and majority of the other products use their flower. I highly recommend Green Goddess for anyone looking for a safe, inclusive, and helpful space to explore the world of cannabis products in Portland, Oregon.