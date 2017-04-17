Mariguano419
Best place I've been so far. Really knowledgeable staff. Tambien hablan español.
We love providing knowledge to our customer! So glad you enjoy coming here! ¡Gracias!
I always get awesome recommendations from Haylie and the team at Green Lady! Falcanna was the vendor special this month so all strains were discounted. Dutch haze was l e g i t.
So glad you were pleased with your visit! Ya'll come back now ya hear???
great place lo w the deals
Thank you so much!!!
Tracy and Jesus are incredible, and this location is so clean and has great products!!! Also wave edibles are sold here and those are my favorite edibles!!
Glad you enjoyed your stop here!! They are the sunshine in our lives<3<3<3
My guys are dope S/o Sergio. Best deals in town
Thank you for the kind review!! We like him too!
love this place! been going here for 3 years now and they have a great selection, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and even pax catridges I struggle to find sometimes
Our O.G. members are #1!! Thank you for supporting us over the years!!
Caity kush is awesome!
We think so too! Thank you for the review!
Had stonermidget for a budtender. She was nice, educated and produced fair deals. Wicked place. Totally worth shopping here and checking the location out.
We love having Jessie as a part of our team! So glad you enjoyed your experience!!
Our budtender Jesus was very helpful during our visit the only problem with our visit was not enough selection of cartridges.
Super glad to hear Jesus was so helpful! Sorry our cartridges were low, however, our stock is a little healthier now!
Caity Kush was very friendly and knowledgable. Not only is she beautiful but she is very knowledgable of product and industry. She suggested i try a 1:1 cbd and i absolutely love it.
We do love our very own Caity Kush! Her suggestions are even better than that gorgeous smile of hers, thank you!