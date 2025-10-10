DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Green Matter Cannabis Company
247 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Locally owned and operated vertically integrated deli style dispensary. Between El Rey Hotel and Oil Stop on Cerrillos.
Leafly member since 2025
- 1900 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
- call 15054165803
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License VIC-2024-0082-PRM-0001
- StorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreationalDisability owned
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 60 minPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 9am MT
3 Reviews of Green Matter Cannabis Company
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
J........3
October 10, 2025
Legit flower! Grow-room onsite. Good value. Whole operation is clean, classy and professional. Will be back for sure
v........a
August 28, 2025
Holy cow! My new go to dispensary in town hands down!! Would recommend for sure! Even better it is a local all in one shop!
v........y
August 28, 2025
Very clean and picking your own buds is fun