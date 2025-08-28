We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Green Matter Cannabis Company
Santa Fe, NM
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
1575.2 miles away
Closed until 9am MT
about
directions
call
main
menu
deals
reviews
2 Reviews of Green Matter Cannabis Company
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 28, 2025
v........a
Holy cow! My new go to dispensary in town hands down!! Would recommend for sure! Even better it is a local all in one shop!
read full review
August 28, 2025
v........y
Very clean and picking your own buds is fun
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
New Mexico
Santa Fe
Green Matter Cannabis Company