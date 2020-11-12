Went in in the first day and holy crap what an amazing first impression. The design is beautiful, the floor plan is well structured and the displays are very nice. Quality is great, the pieces look really good and they are priced very reasonably. I talked to almost everyone working, from bud tender to HR specialist, even the head honcho Bob! Everyone was super nice and friendly and had so much knowledge about what they are doing. Green meadows was a great concept to bring to this town and I hope to see you do well and go places. 10/10 am recommending to everyone I know.