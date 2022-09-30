3 Reviews of Green Truck Farms
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........7
Today
Love the new storefront and display cases. Always great to be able to see what your spending your hard earned money on. Customer service is on par as well. The quality of product is always top notch. Have had some of my favorite strains from multiple different cultivators over the years just from this one spot. See you soon GTF!
y........e
Today
One of the best in the state. Everyone is knowledgeable and the products are great!
m........s
Today
Great product.