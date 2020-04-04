436 products
Valid 4/4/2020 – 4/6/2020
BOGO Cresco Liquid Live Resin Carts (limit 5) Everest 500mg Cartridges 2/$40 Goldsmith 500mg Cartridges 2/$40 Tru infusion 500mg Vapes 2/$50 House Shatter $20/gram or 6/$100 Venom Shatter $25/Gram or 5/$100 $7 Pre-Rolls or 5/$30 Pure Caramels - 100mg 5/$45; 240mg 5/$100; 420mg 3/$100 ** Order online at greenhousehouseflagstaff.com
The above specials cannot be combined with any other deals, including First Time Patient Deal. All Deals are valid only while supplies last
Tier 3 Grease Monkey
from Unknown
16.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 4 - Platinum GSC
from Unknown
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - French GSC
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
French Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Nug Taffy
from Unknown
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Nug Taffy
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 4 - The Rem
from Unknown
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The Rem
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Gelato
from Unknown
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - OGiesel
from Unknown
22%
THC
0%
CBD
OGiesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - Animal Candy
from Unknown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Candy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Jazz
from Unknown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Jazz
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Pineapple Express
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
19.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Blue Dream
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Honey Bananas
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Jack Herer
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Jenny Kush
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Lemon Meringue
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - Acapulco Gold
from Unknown
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cresco Wax 1G - Ride The Boogie
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
75.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Ride The Boogie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Cresco Wax 1G - Durban
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
72.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Cresco Wax 1G - Grape Inferno
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
75.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Inferno
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Shatter
from Everest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts PHO Sugar Wax - Bubble Lemon
from Venom Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Lemon
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts PHO Sugar Wax - Electric Lemon Power
from Venom Extracts
77.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Lemon Power
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts PHO Sugar Wax - Loompa's Headband
from Venom Extracts
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Loompa's Headband
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts PHO Sugar Wax - Orange Creamsicle
from Venom Extracts
80.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts PHO Sugar Wax - Cherry Power
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Power
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Everest Full Melt Dry Sift Kief
from Everest Concentrates
66.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kief
Strain
$15½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Everest Greenhouse Moon Rocks
from Everest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moon Rocks
Strain
$351 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Everest House Shatter
from Everest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary Daily
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Everest Solventless Rosin Coins
from Everest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Everest Terp Sugar
from Everest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Everest Tier Diamond Sauce (Selected strains)
from Everest
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Everest Tier Sugar Sauce
from Everest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Everest Tier Terp Sauce (Selected Strains)
from Everest
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Peaches & Dreams .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Peaches and Dreams
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Blueberry Muffin .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Forbidden Fruit .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - GDP .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Harlequin .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Jack Straw .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Straw
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts - Mango Kush .5G Distillate Syringe
from Goldsmith Extracts
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
