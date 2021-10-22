This place is very hype for a dispensary. Like the atmosphere in this place is quite suitable for a first time impression. They have a dude who walks around the lobby showing the consumer the stores recommended products . Their budtenders are on point and ready to understand what you are looking for and ready to help you understand what your looking for. In my opinion out of THE THREE DISPENSARIES LOCATED IN FLAGSTAFF AZ NOBLE HERB IS BY FAR THE BEST I DONT THINK I COULD CATCH THEM ON THE WRONG SIDE OF A BUD.