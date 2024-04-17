DISPENSARY
Groove - Columbia Falls
(3 reviews)
4.3
Quality
5.0
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
m........t
April 17, 2024
Visiting from Washington and was very impressed with this store. The staff helped explain local laws and were very nice about it. The store was beautiful with great product quality as well. Will be back next time I'm in town.
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for stopping by and for the kind words! We’re stoked you had a great experience and that our team could help make your visit smooth and welcoming. We take pride in keeping our shop beautiful and stocked with the best Montana-grown cannabis around. Can’t wait to have you back next time you’re in town — safe travels from all of us at Groove!
November 6, 2025
S........n
June 2, 2023
Quality service. Chandler was an excellent budtender and is knowledgeable on the product. Make sure to call ahead, the rosin i bought was significantly more expensive than their prices listed on here
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the review! Glad Chandler was able to assist you and provide you with excellent service. Our online menus do not include recreational tax in the price, which is why it may seem more expensive at check out. As far as quality, would you be able to elaborate more on your experience with the product? Thanks again for the feedback!
June 2, 2023
2........7
May 5, 2023
Beautiful store. Love the strain specific poster art and stickers!!!Chandler was very helpful and knowledgeable!!! The live rosins and hash infused prerolls are a must try. I look forward to many future visits.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for the review! We appreciate the positive feedback and look forward to seeing you more in the future :)
May 8, 2023