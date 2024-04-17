Groove - Columbia Falls
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Groove - Columbia Falls
Tucked at the gateway to Glacier National Park, The Groove Outlet in Columbia Falls brings the best of Montana cannabis to the heart of the Flathead Valley. This one-of-a-kind destination offers killer deals on premium flower, solventless products, and more, giving locals and travelers alike access to high-quality cannabis at outlet prices. Here, the mountain air is crisp, the vibes are real, and the adventure never ends. Whether you’re gearing up for a day on the slopes at Whitefish Mountain, winding down after a Flathead Lake paddle, or setting out to explore Glacier’s rugged trails, The Groove Outlet is your perfect stop to recharge, refresh, and restock. With a curated selection of small-batch, Montana-grown cannabis, rotating outlet specials, and quick, convenient access right off Highway 206, The Groove Outlet delivers a true Montana cannabis experience — naturally crafted, adventure ready, and always worth the stop.
- 110 Jensen Road, Columbia Falls, MT
- call (406) 550-3326
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- cash
- License D-100262-002
- ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational