growmyown1
I suffer from a very bad anxiety disorder so visiting a dispensary can be a real struggle for me sometimes.. It was suggested that I came here based off my doctors recommendation. I took my chances and I'm glad I did. As a newer patient in the FL mmj program I came in with quite a few different questions and the gentleman named Artur was extremely receptive, informative and helpful, taking all the time necessary to explain everything while being patient with me. Thank you so much for helping me find the perfect medicine, and for making my dispensary experience stress free!