239smoker on October 17, 2019

Cool looking store, huge product selection! The vapes are the best that ive tried from any dispensary in florida. Their manager was super knowledgeable and friendly. He already knew my name before i even went in the back, and i even recognized him from working in a different dispensary nearby that I use to frequent very often! There werent any flowers in stock when i showed up this morning, so i left with some vape carts. But the best part is that they let me save my first time discount for another visit to use when they have more flower in stock! Look forward to coming back really soon!