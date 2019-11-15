dankguy
I was so excited when they decided to add a location in Deerfield after visiting the Daytona location in August. Really enjoy their bud ... staff is very chill but know their stuff. I’ll be there often.
5.0
7 reviews
I went here for the 1st time today. •Easy parking •Greeted immediately •Everything is on display to see before purchase; This includes THC/CBD %s on everything. •Modern, Clean dispensary • Super-nice Budtender. He even shook my hand upon leaving! •”New” strains previously not available in SoFla dispensaries. I tried Strawberry Haze (conc.) for the 1st time; Great for the neck/back/shoulder pain I experience, took the edge off anxiety, did some research, and made a nice soup. Great dispensary! I look forward to seeing them grow here. Be Healthy!
Top end dispensary excellent staff and flower
This Place is amazing. Looks more like a high End Hotel than a dispensary. There is nothing quite like it.
I created an order for pickup, which was my first time, through Leafly which was an amazing experience. Very fast and easy, the website was intuitive and informative. I received a text message confirmation that my order was ready so I went to pick it up. When I arrived I was greeted with the person at the front desk with green glasses. Upon entry she asked my name and told me Happy Birthday which I greatly appreciated, it made me feel special and acknowledged. She was very happy and energetic, love that. The interior Is absolutely gorgeous. Luxurious looking couches, televisions and glass enclosures for the buds so you can see the trichomes and strains clearly pre purchase. That is something that a lot of places don’t do, this place does and I LOVE it. It’s smart and exactly what consumers want. There was a shorter blonde lady who was my cashier, she was very nice and positive and she was great! There was another lady inside with her with black glasses who wasn’t as nice to me, I don’t know if she was just having a bit of a hard day or maybe I rubbed her the wrong way but that kind of made me a little uneasy. Other than The strange air between myself and her I had a great Time! The place is gorgeous, the staff was generally pleasant and the product is PHENOMENAL. Definitely going to be coming back. :)
Beautiful state of the art facility! Well staffed and very knowledgeable people to assist in making choices - and so many choices to make! I found the product quality to be top notch. Will definitely return!! Welcome to the neighborhood ❤️
everybody was extremely professional, and helped me out greatly. Great staff and service