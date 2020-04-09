40 products
First-Time Patient Discount
Valid 2/28/2020 – 2/1/2025
25% off your first purchase.
Simply provide your Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card along with a valid Florida state ID. Discounts are not stackable unless otherwise stated.
Staff picks
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Preroll – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough x Super Silver Haz
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
BODY RSO F.E.C.O. Silicon Valley OG (Indica) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
66.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (Sativa)
from GrowHealthy
64.98mg
THC
580.19mg
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
79.03%
THC
8.41%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
69.31%
THC
1%
CBD
99 Valleys
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
80.79%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.74%
THC
4.4%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Tre Star (Hybrid) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
70.49%
THC
1.25%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
79.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
72.51%
THC
2.26%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Citral Glue (Sativa) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
75.9%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Citral Skunk
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Distillate
from GrowHealthy
70.23%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
78%
THC
2.39%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.16%
THC
2.74%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.84%
THC
2.6%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
85.68%
THC
0%
CBD
99 Valleys
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
42.02%
THC
39.9%
CBD
Mint & Lime
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Crème (1:1) - 50 ml
from GrowHealthy
100.3mg
THC
100.3mg
CBD
Coconut Yuzu
Strain
$35each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Balm (1:1) - 5 ml
from GrowHealthy
105.9mg
THC
108.94mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Salve (1:1) - 30 ml
from GrowHealthy
265.6mg
THC
259.2mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CCELL® SILO Vape Battery For Extract Oil
from CCell
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Lynx Hypnos Zero
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
BODY Mango Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
520.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
476mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
243.6mg
THC
252mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
50.4mg
THC
476mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only