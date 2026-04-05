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DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Happy Goat Dispensary
Rochester, NY
5.0
(
2
)
281.8 miles away
Closed until 9am ET
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Ratings and reviews of Happy Goat Dispensary
5.0
(1 ratings / 1 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
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5.0
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Recommended
Today
s........y
Best dispensary in Rochester. Good vibes. Amazing prices too!!!
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Happy Goat Dispensary