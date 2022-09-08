10 Reviews of Happy Grass Farms
September 8, 2022
Verified Shopper
I actually used the delivery service and prices are fair and quality of the flower, carts, and diamonds were exceptional 👌
J........8
September 7, 2022
Very nice people and place to go in Lyman. The bud is amazing! I will definitely be by again!
S........7
August 31, 2022
Awesome products and great tasting edible plenty of options to choose from for whatever you want
t........n
August 19, 2022
Happy grass is defentaly my favorite place. The have the best deals , an awesome selection of all cannabis needs. I've even found a couple new things that they have that other people don't ,definitely stop by check them out..😇
R........7
August 6, 2022
Verified Shopper
Great place, great staff, and great product!
R........9
July 29, 2022
Verified Shopper
Def gained a customer! Super great product and time of delivery, bud was exactly as described! This is in my top 5 around my area for price and quality
l........0
July 27, 2022
Great people and environment, they take the time to get to know you and what you like they are all great people!!!
d........a
July 27, 2022
Fun and relaxed atmosphere. Very knowledgeable and friendly. Very good stuff!!!
m........n
July 27, 2022
Verified Shopper
Super nice and patient!!!!
g........8
July 21, 2022
Love the staff very friendly and very knowledgeable !