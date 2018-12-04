scooterchick
Awesome from door in to door out. Friendly helpful staff. Cool vibe
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Awesome from door in to door out. Friendly helpful staff. Cool vibe
Absolutely love this dispensary. Staff is always super informative and helpful. I most like the atmosphere because they allow you to browse the shop and take your time without pressure, unlike other dispensaries.
Thank you! We appreciate your kind words. See you again soon!
Fine
Wonderful staff and awesome bud tender! He was knowledgeable and helped me pick out what was best for my needs! FYI you have to get a medical card but it’s easy to do and they give you a credit back for the evaluation fee of $39!
Great place! So cool to walk around and so many different flowers. So a great environment! Good music to listen to as you are selecting! I love that we have a storefront in Napa!
Had a great experience! Budtenders are knowledgeable!
Couldn't get in even to browse--no medical recommendation. Costs $49. Place looks very upscale, menu prices high for low potency cannabis. Senior discounts? Oh well, I've been going to Vallejo for 2 years where no recommendation is needed and Vallejo needs my money more than Napa, so I'll drive the 11 miles once a month as I've always done. I don't think they can stay in business selling only medical cannabis. Bad city/county policies and regulations?
Dear nubwaxer, After visiting us, I'm so sorry that you feel like we are only worth 1 out of 5. Unfortunately Napa county is a medical cannabis county for now and therefore we are a medical cannabis dispensary until the laws change. However, it's fairly easy to get a doctor's recommendation and there are numerous places you can get one that all vary in price. We do offer a Senior and Veterans discount of 10% each which is applied to your profile upon check-in. We hope that in the future you can find it in your heart to give us another chance.
This is the only legal dispensary in Napa. When I walked in I felt like family. I did not have a Drs. Recommendation but the staff pointed me to a website to get one, it took about 10 minutes and I did it by my phone. I figured for $40 it was worth not having to drive all the way to Vallejo. The service was exceptional and the products are world class. I have never felt SO comfortable in a dispensary. The products were displayed to look like a boutique or like an apple store! Great job guys.
Wow! So excited to have Harvest here in Napa! Unrivaled quality, knowledgeable staff, and welcoming atmosphere! I won't get my medicine anywhere else from here on out! Welcome to Napa Harvest Team!
Thanks for the kind words. Looking forward to seeing you often ;-)
Best selection in the bay. No more Vallejo for me.