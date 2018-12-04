nubwaxer on January 15, 2019

Couldn't get in even to browse--no medical recommendation. Costs $49. Place looks very upscale, menu prices high for low potency cannabis. Senior discounts? Oh well, I've been going to Vallejo for 2 years where no recommendation is needed and Vallejo needs my money more than Napa, so I'll drive the 11 miles once a month as I've always done. I don't think they can stay in business selling only medical cannabis. Bad city/county policies and regulations?