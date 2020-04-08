322 products
50% OFF Feel Dreamy 1:1 CBN Capsules
Valid 4/2/2020 – 4/10/2020
Precise, easy to dose, discreet and familiar. Great for on-the-go use. Coconut oil as a medium is rich in healthy fats that provide energy and support the digestive system while ensuring peak absorption of nutrients and cannabis extract.
All Products
Harvest - Cherry Abacus
from Harvest
3.23%
THC
4.9%
CBD
Cherry Abacus
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Strane - Cake N' Chem
from Strane
32.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake N' Chem
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Curio Wellness - Cookies and Cream
from Curio Wellness
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$52.5⅛ ounce
$52.5⅛ ounce
Grassroots - GSC
from Grassroots Cannabis
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Grassroots - Motor Breath #15
from Grassroots Cannabis
31.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Harvest - White Cream
from Harvest
19.54%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cream
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Evolab 500mg Alchemy Snow Monster Cartridge
from Evolab
68.6%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99½ gram
$59.99½ gram
Strane - Magic Melon
from Strane
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Strane - Grandpa's Stash
from Strane
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Stash
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Strane - Grand Daddy Purple
from Strane
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Evolab 500mg Alchemy WTOG X CNC
from Evolab
68.1%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99½ gram
$59.99½ gram
Curio Wellness - Carolina
from Curio Wellness
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Carolina
Strain
$52.5⅛ ounce
$52.5⅛ ounce
Curio Wellness - Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$47⅛ ounce
$47⅛ ounce
Harvest - Gorilla Quake #4
from Harvest
22.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Quake #4
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$81¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Grassroots - Garlic Cookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
35.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Grassroots - Garlic Cookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
35.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$52.5⅛ ounce
$52.5⅛ ounce
Omura 24k Gold Flower Sticks
from Omura
23.84%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$351.5 gram
$351.5 gram
Omura Chem Dawg Flower Sticks
from Omura
14.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$351.5 gram
$351.5 gram
Omura Secret Weapon Flower Sticks
from Omura
20.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Weapon
Strain
$351.5 gram
$351.5 gram
Omura Kosher Tangie #4 Flower Sticks
from Omura
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Tangie #4
Strain
$351.5 gram
$351.5 gram
Green Crack #3
from Harvest
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
verano™ - Super Glu
from verano
20.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$52.5⅛ ounce
$52.5⅛ ounce
Harvest - Blue Dream
from Harvest
19.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
verano™ - Mag Landrace
from verano
21.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$52.5⅛ ounce
$52.5⅛ ounce
Harvest - 5th Element
from Harvest
22.41%
THC
0%
CBD
5th Element
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$81¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Harvest - GSC
from Harvest
20.62%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$81¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Harvest - Nom Nom
from Harvest
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Nom Nom
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$81¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Harvest - Querkle
from Harvest
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Grassroots Live Resin Budder - Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
73.4%
THC
___
CBD
$631 gram
$631 gram
Cresco: Blue Magoo Live Sauce
from Cresco Labs
78.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Cresco: Strawberry Shaman Live Sauce
from Cresco Labs
64.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Cresco: Pie Crust Live Budder
from Cresco Labs
79.4%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Terp Sap - ACDC 2:1 (Heal)
from RYTHM
22%
THC
44.1%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$781 gram
$781 gram
Terp Sap - Mr. Clean (Energize)
from RYTHM
71.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$781 gram
$781 gram
Culta 1g Wild Mountain Cookie Diamonds in Sauce
from Culta
83.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$831 gram
$831 gram
Grassroots 0.5g Birthday Cake Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
81.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$42½ gram
$42½ gram
Cresco Bubba Chem Shatter
from Cresco Labs
81.76%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Grassroots Sugar - Birthday Cake (0.5 g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
79%
THC
___
CBD
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
Cresco: Bubblegum x Dog Patch
from Cresco Labs
82.47%
THC
___
CBD
Grassroots Live Resin Budder - Sunset Short Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
78.5%
THC
___
CBD
$631 gram
$631 gram
