NOTICE: In an effort to best protect our customers, employees, and greater community, we will offer walk-ins in addition to online and phone-in orders starting Thursday, May 21, 2020. We continue to diligently follow CDC recommended guidelines at all stores including rigorous prevention measures. Per Maryland state mandate, all customers and visitors of Harvest House of Cannabis must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths to provide additional protection for employees and customers. Harvest House of Cannabis may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face coverings as required by this order. We will continue to follow all state requirements and CDC guidelines to best protect our employees and patients. From day one, Harvest has been driven by an unwavering desire to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. That’s why everything from our cultivation efforts, to our retail stores, to the brands we create and carry are crafted and curated to deliver an unrivaled experience for our customers. Our expert budtenders will provide you with any guidance you may need to find the perfect product to fit your unique needs. Cannabis may support many areas of your life including physical, mental, social, spiritual, emotional and occupational. We believe that if you put the best care into your cannabis, it’ll take the best care of you. Whether for medical or recreational purposes, Harvest House of Cannabis can help.