As a patient it’s hard to shop your product when you don’t tell the customers what the terpene profile of your product is. When I called and asked Jaylynn for help and explained that I messaged the company, she told me out of “transparency “ to not bother because they have so many batches it’s not worth their time to update online ordering. That’s perfect. In a cannabis community where teaching about purchasing through terpenes is important...you’re “too busy”. Quite frankly I care less how much THC is in the cannabis and care more about the flavors and how those are combined. MHWC in Hagerstown does a great job of giving this information to its customers if you’d like an example. I have currently been on hold 11 minutes (currently 18 min) trying to get more information about the products I ordered. This is not convenient or friendly.