Supremehundred on July 5, 2019

I need some one to contact me immediately, today 7/3/19 was my first time at Harvest. I bought 2 eights, 1 grimmdica, 1 gg#4 x super skunk. As soon as I get home I open both the bags up, the gg#4 OMG... literally smell like sweaty feet or bud that wasn’t grown properly(premature, not cured correctly), honestly it smells like regs, it smells like really really old grass, ON TOP OF THAT I FOUND MORE THAN 10, YES 10 SEEDS, IN JUST ONE GRAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I would expect more from a company that makes their money from this, as a company I would be embarrassed to put products out like that, complete trash!!!! The Grimmdica was decent. I need some one from management or higher up to contact me because this is unacceptable. I sent a personal email and still haven’t gotten a response. I have videos showing all the seeds and even videos cracking it open so you don’t think I’m bs’ing. My experience at the store how ever was amazing great people, but the product... man that gg#4 I got is literally disgusting the smell is HORRIBLE literally mids smell or regs, if you don’t know what that is it literally just smells like hay... ewwww, the seeds are UNACCEPTABLE, flower looks ok for the most part. Please contact me, idk if there is a return policy or anything like that but we have to do somthing about this, this ruined my first experience with you guys and honestly, I might not even come back until I know for a fact the product is up to par. Smh I loved the store so much, but with product like this you’ll never see me in there again and other patients are/will going to feel the same way. Only reason I will be returning is for the amazing customer service.