NotYourMother
Awesome service. The preroll I got was the only flower they had left and they had PLENTY of it. It was the GG4 x super skunk, and it was delicious. Nice buttery feeling with euphoric kicks. Saw poor reviews on thus strain but my experience was great. They cut their tinctures with poor quality essential oils like peppermint and lemon. I wouldn’t mind this but it significantly affects the potency and this tincture is subpar compared to others like Curaleaf 1:1 tincture for similar cost per ml. They had Buy One Get One deal for tinctures, capsules, and carts. So I got the tincture 100ml for $32 which is a good deal. Wouldn’t pay full price for this tincture again though. Seriously excellent customer service and cleanliness, just poor product selection/ quality.