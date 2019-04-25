NEW PATIENT BOGO
All new patients on their first visit will receive a BOGO offer on medicated products (with the exception of flower) to include Chroma Colors and CBx brands. (Limit 1 per customer).
Only 1 additional item will be discounted. The item of equal or lesser value will be the item that is discounted. Disclaimer: All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Void where prohibited, taxed or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Harvest has the right to end or modify any promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
Buy 2 Co2lors Cartridges Get 2 Co2lors Cartridges
Valid 12/8/2019 – 12/15/2019
From 12/8 to 12/14, when you buy 2 Co2lors Cartridges receive 2 Co2lors Cartridges for free. All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available.
All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount code, coupon and/or offer. void where prohibited, taxed or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer.