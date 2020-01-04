41 products
Last updated:
NEW PATIENT BOGO
All new patients on their first visit will receive a BOGO offer on medicated products (with the exception of flower) to include Chroma Colors and CBx brands. (Limit 1 per customer).
Only 1 additional item will be discounted. The item of equal or lesser value will be the item that is discounted. Disclaimer: All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Void where prohibited, taxed or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Harvest has the right to end or modify any promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
Nuclear Potion
from Harvest
8.22%
THC
9.02%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Nuclear Potion ( Modern Flower)
from Harvest
6.19%
THC
6.1%
CBD
$79½ oz
In-store only
CBD Therapy
from Harvest
1.77%
THC
10.49%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Therapy ( Modern Flower)
from Unknown Brand
1.77%
THC
10.49%
CBD
$79½ oz
In-store only
Chroma Colors: 250mg Hybrid Cartridge (Strawberry Lemonade)
from Evolab
80%
THC
___
CBD
$290.23 g
In-store only
Chroma Colors: 250mg Hybrid Cartridge (Tropical Fruit)
from Evolab
80%
THC
___
CBD
$290.23 g
In-store only
Chroma Colors: 250mg Hybrid Cartridge (Sweet Melon)
from Evolab
80%
THC
___
CBD
$290.23 g
In-store only
Chroma Colors: 250mg Hybrid Cartridge (Blueberry)
from Evolab
80%
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$290.23 g
In-store only
CBx: 150mg Capsules(CBD)
from CBx Sciences
5mg
THC
145mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Chroma Colors grape Tincture
from Evolab
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Meditate Tincture
from CBx Sciences
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
CBx: 150mg Capsules(Delta 8)
from CBx Sciences
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Delta 8
Strain
$40each
In-store only
CBx: 150mg Capsules (CBN)
from CBX Sciences
20mg
THC
0.29mg
CBD
CBN
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Amplify Tincture
from CBx Sciences
115mg
THC
115mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
CBx: 150mg Capsules(THC)
from CBx Sciences
145mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Nuclear Potion
from Harvest
7.34%
THC
9.14%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Florida's Gift
from Harvest
5.66%
THC
7.3%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Jet-A
from Harvest
21.77%
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CBD Therapy
from Harvest
0.42%
THC
9.66%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CBx Botanical Meditate Cartridge
from CBx Sciences
32.1%
THC
30.15%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
CBx Amplify Botanical Cartridge
from CBx Sciences
42.7%
THC
32.9%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Dr. Dabber Aurora
from Dr. Dabber
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$230each
In-store only
Dr. Dabber Boost E-Rig (Black)
from Dr. Dabber
___
THC
___
CBD
$234each
In-store only
Storz & Bickel Crafty Vaporizer
from Storz & Bickel
___
THC
___
CBD
$418each
In-store only
Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer
from Storz & Bickel
___
THC
___
CBD
$528each
In-store only
Storz & Bickel Classic Volcano
from Storz & Bickel
___
THC
___
CBD
$650each
In-store only
Harvest: Logo Grinder(plastic)
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Puffco: The Peak Atomizer
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Harvest: Logo Lighter
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Puffco: The Peak(Black)
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$379.99each
In-store only
Puffco: The Peak (Lucid Lightning)
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$399.99each
In-store only
Puffco: Plus
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Harvest: Logo Lanyard
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
Fifty/Fifty: 25oz Harvest Branded Bottle
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Storz & Bickel: Digital Volcano
from Storz & Bickel
___
THC
___
CBD
$850each
In-store only
Harvest: Logo Sunglasses
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Harvest: Logo Notebook
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit
from Higher Standard Packaging
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Chroma Colors: Battery - Black, Gun Metal, Purple, Light Blue, Yellow, Green
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
12