Klint on July 12, 2019

It is hard to find folks more helpful and knowledgeable about their product. I love this place. Each time I go, I feel better just being there. I’m treated with respect, and as a friend, I am able to shop at leisure “before” I get to the register, the employees are super helpful, and the product is absolutely great, and is the best priced flower in town of high quality, both in THC and CBD. They haven’t been open long, but have made a tegular customer out of me. I no longer go to that other place where it takes sooooo long. Harvest is much better, and their product line is growing weekly. Their new flower is great for pain relief and half the price of other places. Friendly, knowledgeable, helpful staff, great product, great prices, why go anywhere else. Plus, they are the closest to the beach. Right off of Beach Blvd before Southside Blvd. How much better is that if your coming from the beaches?! 😁