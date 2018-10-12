Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Definitely my favorite dispensary. Best staff around! Great deal!
Nweber7289
on November 20, 2019
5 + Stars always friendly good people
Mandif86
on November 20, 2019
Love the staff and the atmosphere.
Joelwesko
on November 20, 2019
Great service! Great atmosphere! Wish they had more strains of flower to choose from...:)
Amethyst1970
on November 20, 2019
they take care of you and listen
Wandamercado
on November 19, 2019
I love the location, very discrete.
RachelWojtas
on November 19, 2019
Knowledgeable staff.
phx199
on November 19, 2019
Natalie is always spot on with her recommendations! Flower, concentrate, edibles, no matter the product, she is very knowledgeable and is a true gift to the industry! Thank you Natalie for making a difference!
USLittleRock68
on November 19, 2019
Thanks Corey! I appreciate your solid recommendations each and every visit! H4L White Marsh is always my go to spot!
Akane13
on November 19, 2019
The front desk is always so cheerful and welcoming!!!