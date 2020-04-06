Deals
Currently all Health For Life locations are OPEN for business but operating on a CURBSIDE PICK UP model only. The dispensaries will not be open for foot traffic. PROCESS FOR CURBSIDE PICK UP: Place your order online through Leafly. Be sure that you are ordering for the location that you intend to pick up from. All orders will be filled within 2 hours of being placed. You will receive a text message notification when your order is fulfilled and ready for pick up. Please pick up your order within 30 minutes of receiving the text notification. In order to control traffic and patient flow, please adhere to this 30 minute pick up period. Call us when you arrive and we will meet you at your car. Baltimore pick-ups can be made at the Drive-Thru. Please have cash ready! No order modifications can be made at pick up.
