Follow
Healthy Greens Delivery
(510) 240-2437
$40 off oz flower w/ 2 free grams of wax
Valid 11/11/2019 – 1/1/2020
All Oz of flower $200 and above gets $40 off and 2 free grams of wax with the order while supplies last!!
3x 7g genetic and w/3gwax $150!!
Valid 10/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
Get any 3 of our 7g genetic specials and get 3 free gs of wax free with your order. Some restrictions apply. call for details. based on availability
3 grams of house wax when you buy oz
Valid 10/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
get 3 grams of house wax when you order an oz of flower $150+
Free Preroll for Honest reviews
Valid 10/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
We encourage people to leave reviews. If its on the service or the product let people know. Be honest and hopefully honest reviews will help you too. Please take a screenshot of your review on leafly or weedmaps of the review you did. Reviews must be of day getting delivery.