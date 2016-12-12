Kristiancruz
Always a good time and service
4.7
10 reviews
10/10 and will definitely be recommending Healthy Greens to friends and family! $130 for 1oz + 3g wax is a steal, quality was outstanding! The office is very patient with answering questions and seems very genuine. Delivery driver Melissa is very prompt and has great communication. Literally couldnt have asked for a better experience! Great job Healthy Greens!
Ive been ordering from Healthy greens for a long time now and yes Ive had some long wait times before but also have waited a long time for Texas roadhouse so I get it. What I dont understand is some of these reviews. I HAVE NEVER gone to a despensary where they offered returns or exchanges. I also know that their pictures are of their actual products despite the reviews that suggest a bait and switch situation. How do I know this you may ask??? My roomates the photographer! HAHAHA and seriously complaining about the FREE stuff thats being offered to you? Last lime I went to safeway they didnt offer me a freebie neither did food maxx or Sprouts. Only place that ever seems to offer free stuff when you purchace is at McDonalds..... OFF THE CHILDS MENU for a HAPPY MEAL. These self entitled millennials are so unable to please lol. Love the deals and appreciate the service sad to see the slander.
Just ordered for the first time, being involved in the cannabis industry for the last 6 years myself Id say im very knowledgeable. Two free prerolls for first time customers, but smell like tea and taste like spice. I asked for something else, but they werent willing to accomodate. Purchased an Oz of the OG kush, first off it doesnt even look close to the picture on their menu. Bait and Switch? Second there was a white hair of some sort in the bag with the flower before I even opened it! You call that healthy greens? Save your time, spend the extra dollar, shop somewhere else. ALSO if you compare their price between here and Weedmaps, they are different. Healthy Greens, not so Healthy.
Looks excellent
A+++
Wow! I may have just got lucky but delivery was super fast and the quality was amazing!! I loaded up on some candy land and fire og flower. This is the place for East Bay delivery for sure....
They have always been really great to me. Drivers are really good and courteous.
Thanks Lilaclilac! These kinds of comments keep us going.
hands down of one of the best delivery services in the east bay! they have a great selection of flower and cartridges! the zkittles are FIRE! I use the pax pen are soild! I will for sure ordering again from Heathly Greens and I have already told my people to order here too! oh and the sour worms are crazy good! I got a great body high off it and it helps me to rest at night. they deliver on time and the staff is great! very knowledgeable and always happening to give the best experience! thank you!
Awesome stuff! Thanks!!
Hi, the dispensary Heathy Greens are a very friendly team with amazing prices on their menu and deals. Im from the danville area and this dispensary has a but load of deals and good prices. They also have a selection of crazy top shelf tree with good substantial prices. So if ur from the danville area or outside the area this is the place with lots of selection and bulk.
Awesome! Thank you!!