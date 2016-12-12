HGDelivery on October 21, 2019

Ive been ordering from Healthy greens for a long time now and yes Ive had some long wait times before but also have waited a long time for Texas roadhouse so I get it. What I dont understand is some of these reviews. I HAVE NEVER gone to a despensary where they offered returns or exchanges. I also know that their pictures are of their actual products despite the reviews that suggest a bait and switch situation. How do I know this you may ask??? My roomates the photographer! HAHAHA and seriously complaining about the FREE stuff thats being offered to you? Last lime I went to safeway they didnt offer me a freebie neither did food maxx or Sprouts. Only place that ever seems to offer free stuff when you purchace is at McDonalds..... OFF THE CHILDS MENU for a HAPPY MEAL. These self entitled millennials are so unable to please lol. Love the deals and appreciate the service sad to see the slander.