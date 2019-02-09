Follow
Hemp 1848
(608)-561-6563
Lifter
from Hemp 1848
0.2%
THC
17%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
All Products
Berry Blossom Flower
from Hemp 1848
0.1%
THC
20%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Hemp 1848
0%
THC
13.76%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Suvar Haze
from Hemp 1848
0.1%
THC
15.82%
CBD
Suvar Haze
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Berry Blast
from Hemp 1848
3%
THC
11%
CBD
Berry Blast
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
250mg
from LiveWell Naturally
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
gummies
from Quality CBD
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain