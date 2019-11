lucyfuzz86 on March 7, 2019

I’m from a state that has not yet gotten the picture and legalized, as well as being a rare smoker but finally got to visit a dispensary and make a purchase. I was treated so well and despite being nervous at first, that quickly went away and I had a great experience! I even found out why I get a stomach ache many times when smoking, hopefully that’ll help me from now on. Thank you for everything!