Super cool place! I like that they grow their own strains in house and you can see the plants! Best stuff we found in the area. Tumbleweed came in 2nd place.
4.5
10 reviews
Thanks to Cathleen I was able to get in nice and easily with no wait, the experience is also very personable and the shop is super nice aesthetically!
Best Dispensary in Summit County best deals on weed, DANK WEED and cool chill employees. They are the reasons why I buy lots of weed every visit.
I love this location so much. You can even see their cannabis growing inside. Fantastic selection. Good pricing. Will buy again next time I go ski.
I love HCH. Living in the county I like to try to go to the same dispensary and I found High Country is the best by far. Everyone is super helpful and knows their bud. Plus you can see the plants growing in store. They also offer a locals discount. I’ve definitely become a regular and highly recommend HCH.
I’ve been to a lot of dispensaries but this is one of the best I have been to. Some of the stinkiest recreational buds I’ve smelled. The bud tenders were very helpful and even made a deal so I saved money. I’d go here if you are headed to the mountains to go skiing.
Overpriced and dirty. Save your money and go somewhere else.
Great location, very clean. The bud tender was very helpful!
This location was a LIFESAVERS. Coming from Missouri, staying in keystone for vacation. I wasn't to happy about my local shop because the price and selection was horrible. When I found this place on weed map I was in heaven. I was introduced to KIMBO KUSH AND MONSTER COOKIE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾✈️. I went back to this store IMMEDIATELY.
Been here several times over the last 3 yrs. when I take ski trips (3 times this yr.) mainly for sentiment because everything is incredibly overpriced and bud quality varies tremendously. You can tell they deal with quantity & just kick whatever they can out the door for as much as they can. Most recent visit was a huge disappointment. Definitely will not be back.