DeedleDee37 on October 26, 2019

110% recommend these guys. Not only is the product great, the employees are incredible! They are very knowledgeable without being condescending (like some other shops I’ve been to) they are really friendly and personable. We came here while we were on our honeymoon, one guy hooked me up with a celebratory mini j. They recommend certain products based on what I was needing/wanting and their color coding system is super easy to understand and it’s super helpful. Thanks guys! Much love! 💚