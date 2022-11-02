First time visiting this location and High Profile in general. I was really happy that I stopped in! I went a bit closer to closing time, so I didn’t experience any issues getting checked in, signed up for rewards, and back with someone helpful right away. I just wanted to add that because I can’t speak on anything related to their service if it were a busier time or more customers were there. That being said, the employee who helped me make my selection was one of the best bud tenders regarding patience and overall helpfulness. Very knowledgeable, was happy to answer my questions and give suggestions. I will be going back based on this experience.