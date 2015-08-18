Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This place is so cool! Great products and a discount for nurses!
NerdyGamerGirl
on June 4, 2018
One of my favorite dispensary
TheStonedSunflower
on May 4, 2018
I love everything about this dispensary. I've been to others and this one is my favorite; I definitely recommend it when people ask me where to go.
Chudazzle
on August 19, 2017
I love this place. There the best
Mr420onWeedmaps
on December 20, 2016
great place. buy as much as you want no outta state limits. love em
oekuuman
on November 20, 2016
Always have friendly staff and knowledgeable. Will make things right if I'm not 100% satisfied. I leave feeling like a winner everytime
designlmc
on October 1, 2016
Great selection, friendly staff and fair pricing makes this a "must shop" dispensary. Will definitely return.
NMVapor
on July 11, 2016
I've been to all three in Antonito and these guys are definitely my favorite. They are very friendly folks. They know their concentrates and prices are surprisingly low.
Gbsjack
on March 9, 2016
Convenient location for Santa Fe, Espanola, and Taos. Super friendly guys. Nice Selection. Definitely not a superstore but it's as local as you can get for NM...7 mi over the border on 285
crazybeautyful
on March 9, 2016
It was nice talking to someone personable and knowledgeable! My friends and I stopped in and were able to acquire edibles and some smoke and were completely satisfied with the transaction. Definitely will be back soon.