CHAI Cannabis Co. - Castroville
About this dispensary
NEW DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT CHAICANNABIS.COM - CHAI Cannabis Co is Santa Cruz's favorite Dispensary for high potency, clean, quality affordable products! PRICES LISTED ARE FOR MEDICAL / RECREATIONAL CHAI is a Connoisseur High-Grade Low-Cost Medical and Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. CHAI Provides Some of The Highest Testing Award Winning Strains and Concentrates in Santa Cruz County Santa Cruz County's 1st 100% Lab-Tested Medical and Recreational Cannabis Dispensary C.H.A.I. is committed to providing the highest quality 100% LAB-TESTED HIGH-GRADE Medical and Recreational Cannabis. The first dispensary in California that requires all concentrates to test below 100ppm. A10-17-0000073-TEMP
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
MONDAY - Buy 2 Edibles, Get Third One 50% OFF TUESDAY - Buy 2 Concentrates, Get Third One 50% OFF WEDNESDAY - Buy Two 1/8ths, Get Third One 50% off! THURSDAY - 15% OFF Edibles & Concentrates FRIDAY - Buy 2 Vape Products Get Third One 50% OFF SATURDAY - Double Cash Back ($2 Back for Every $20 Donated) SUNDAY - Tax is on US! 20% Savings!