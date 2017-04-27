I recently purchased a 60 dollar gram of concentrate from the Seaside location only to find it within 2 weeks of its expiration date. Concentrate was sold as sauce but actually more like a hard puck that tastes stale and dry. After speaking with the manager of the facility I was told I can receive 15% off my next purchase however there was nothing they could do about the 60 dollars I spent on stale product. Very disappointing especially being a medical patient, this facility is not here for the patients!