dispensary
Medical & Recreational
One Plant - Castroville
436 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Pre-roll
Other
About this dispensary
One Plant - Castroville
WEED DISPENSARY IN CALIFORNIA Whether you’re trying weed for the first time or you’ve enjoyed it for some time, you can find exactly what you need to get in the right headspace to handle all that life has to offer. One Plant is revolutionizing weed dispensaries with a wide selection of highly-rated brands — all at an affordable price. From top-shelf flowers to scrumptious edibles, we have all the weed products you could need. One Plant Castroville (formerly CHAI Castroville) has a wide product selection and availability for pickup.
Leafly member since 2017
Followers: 62
10665 Merritt St., Castroville, CA
License C10-0000149-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of One Plant - Castroville
Show all photos
Promotions at One Plant - Castroville
Updates from One Plant - Castroville
7 Reviews of One Plant - Castroville
4.4
Quality
4.4
Service
4.3
Atmosphere