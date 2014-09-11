Promotions
Bring in a receipt from a local business for 10% off any one item *Excludes items already discounted for sales arrow_upward arrow_downward EDIT DELETE
Select 2-pack of joints are discounted by $2 on Tuesdays. *Excludes items already discounted for sales
Blue Friday Come in sporting any Seahawks gear and receive 12% off any one item! *Excludes items already discounted for sales
5% of profits on monday goes to charity
55+ Get 20% off entire order
10% off select ounces and half ounces
Spend $75 or more and scratch off our fun board for a chance at a discount
